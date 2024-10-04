End to hour-long queue in front of post office

As we all know, the post office brings something to everyone. At the Dornach post office, however, customers had to bring something with them, namely a lot of patience. An astonished Linzer, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted the "Krone" newspaper: "The post office is obviously making savings at the post offices. The branch in Johann-Wilhelm-Klein-Straße is a good example: although there are several counters in the branch, usually only one of them is manned," said the long-time customer.