Work finished
End to hour-long queue in front of post office
Customers in Urfahr had to wait up to an hour to get to the counter. But that's over now.
As we all know, the post office brings something to everyone. At the Dornach post office, however, customers had to bring something with them, namely a lot of patience. An astonished Linzer, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted the "Krone" newspaper: "The post office is obviously making savings at the post offices. The branch in Johann-Wilhelm-Klein-Straße is a good example: although there are several counters in the branch, usually only one of them is manned," said the long-time customer.
Out onto the street
This has serious consequences, especially at peak times: "Particularly on mornings, there are often queues that stretch out into the street. In extreme cases, you may even have to wait up to an hour before it's finally your turn!"
Hard-working lone fighters
At the same time, Linz defends the employees: "The 'lone fighters' are hard-working and work like clockwork, but can hardly cope with the huge rush."
Reconstruction work as the reason
When asked by "Krone" at the post office, spokesman Markus Leitgeb admitted: "We recently remodeled and enlarged the self-service area in the affected post office, which meant that the pick-up and dispatch stations were temporarily unusable. Our customers therefore had to temporarily go to the counter, which unfortunately led to longer waiting times, especially at peak times."
All-clear
The good news after the work was completed: "Our new, enlarged self-service area is now available to all customers around the clock again. This means that the rush at the counter has also returned to normal," Leitgeb reassured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.