Controversial project
“Bregenz harbor” becomes an election campaign issue
The discussion about the planned conversion of the ÖBB stop "Bregenz-Hafen" has been reignited. The SPÖ fears that the project could pave the way for a multi-track above-ground extension along the pipeline.
On Wednesday, the mayor of Bregenz, Michael Ritsch, and his Social Democratic party colleague Reinhold Einwallner held a press conference to express their concerns regarding the modernization of the "Bregenz Hafen" station. In particular, the planned platform extension is a thorn in the side of the two SPÖ grandees - they fear that this could lay the foundation for an above-ground railroad extension along the pipeline. "This extension will torpedo an underground solution for the railroad line to Lindau," says an annoyed Ritsch. Should an additional above-ground track actually be built in the future, the pipeline, which has been renovated in recent years at a cost of several million euros, would have to be torn down again - and the people of Bregenz would lose at least part of a popular local recreation area. Furthermore, a number of planned infrastructure projects would also be jeopardized, complains Ritsch.
As mayor, I will do everything I can to ensure the protection of our living and recreational area. This planned expansion will destroy the heart of our city.
Michael Ritsch (SPÖ), Bürgermeister von Bregenz
ÖVP versus Greens: state government at loggerheads
The fact that the election campaign sometimes produces bizarre results was demonstrated immediately after the press conference: First of all, Governor Markus Wallner and State Councillor for Economic Affairs Marco Tittler (both ÖVP) made it clear in a joint press release "that the planned expansion of the Bregenz Hafen stop, including platform extension and barrier-free access, must not be an anticipation of an above-ground railroad expansion along the pipeline". In this context, they referred to the unanimous state parliament resolution of December 7, 2022, according to which the future development of the railroad infrastructure in the Lower Rhine Valley must take place "with the greatest possible protection of the population, the landscape, groundwater, property rights and the shores of Lake Constance". "In this context, it is inconceivable that an above-ground track extension could be built along the pipeline or in a densely populated area," Wallner said plainly.
We are firmly on the side of the population in the Rhine Valley and will therefore do everything we can to prevent an above-ground extension of the railroad line.
Reinhold Einwallner, SPÖ
Shortly afterwards, the Green State Councillor for Mobility, Daniel Zadra, sent a statement to the media in which he defended the conversion measures: "The modernization is an operational necessity in order to maintain the high quality of regional transport." If the stop is not renovated, there is a risk that many trains will no longer be able to call at "Bregenz Hafen" from 2029 - "this would significantly worsen the public transport service," says Zadra. The multi-track expansion, on the other hand, is only a "vision for the future" that should not jeopardize current projects.
The issue is likely to come to a head, especially as it cannot be assumed that the city of Bregenz will give its approval for the next planning steps of ÖBB.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.