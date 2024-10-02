“Bregenz harbor” becomes an election campaign issue

On Wednesday, the mayor of Bregenz, Michael Ritsch, and his Social Democratic party colleague Reinhold Einwallner held a press conference to express their concerns regarding the modernization of the "Bregenz Hafen" station. In particular, the planned platform extension is a thorn in the side of the two SPÖ grandees - they fear that this could lay the foundation for an above-ground railroad extension along the pipeline. "This extension will torpedo an underground solution for the railroad line to Lindau," says an annoyed Ritsch. Should an additional above-ground track actually be built in the future, the pipeline, which has been renovated in recent years at a cost of several million euros, would have to be torn down again - and the people of Bregenz would lose at least part of a popular local recreation area. Furthermore, a number of planned infrastructure projects would also be jeopardized, complains Ritsch.