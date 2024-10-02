Signa Prime reclaims 456 million euros

Signa Prime Selection AG, one of the core companies in the convoluted Signa conglomerate, has been officially insolvent since the end of 2023. This was determined by the court. Creditors have filed claims amounting to 12.205 billion euros against the company, in which financial juggler René Benko had mainly inner-city properties stashed away for years. An army of criminologists, lawyers and auditors have been investigating the company's history since the opening of insolvency proceedings. Important questions are: Was Signa Prime not insolvent much earlier? Was the insolvency possibly filed far too late? Are there any contestable shifts in assets?