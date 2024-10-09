Samara Joy: The new queen in the young jazz sky

"I'm only at the very beginning and everything is moving so fast. There are still so many opportunities to start collaborations with other artists or try out new things. For example, I would love to work with Kendrick Lamar. I also want to try my hand at R&B, Motown, soul and pop. See where my voice can go and what I can pair it with. I want to sing jazz standards with my own lyrics and I want to develop in all areas. I can also well imagine recording an album in the style of D'Angelo one day. Maybe in five or ten years I'll see where my path has taken me." Last but not least, the beauty and versatility of her new album "Portrait" impressively demonstrates that you have to expect the unexpected with Joy, but will always be ensnared by the highest quality. Modern jazz is rewritten not only by Joy's voice, but also by her unbridled self-confidence and love of playful experimentation.