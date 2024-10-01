The police your friend and Hitler’s good helper

Joy, obedience or resistance?

"With the Anschluss in 1938, many police officers were faced with the question of how to deal with the new rulers," says study director Barbara Stelzl-Marx. Jewish colleagues were immediately removed from the force, as were supporters of the Dollfuß regime. At the same time, colleagues who were (illegal) supporters of Nazi ideology even before the Anschluss often stumbled up the career ladder. "Around a third of Styrian police officers joined the NSDAP - some out of conviction, others just to keep their job. It's often impossible to say exactly," says Stelzl-Marx.