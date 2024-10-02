Hydrotherapy
Now dogs are also training in the gym
Ramona Grabner from Schattendorf in Burgenland is a big dog lover. In her practice "Goldene Pfote", she offers physiotherapy for four-legged friends to keep them fit and healthy for a long time.
Ramona (35) and Bernd Grabner (50) from Schattendorf may not have any children, but they have plenty of dogs that look like lions. Because their nine Chow Chows, who go by the names "Bärli", "Maya", "Minnie", "Mickey", "Daisy", "Tweety", "Cindy", "Snow", "Sophie" and "Spike", attracted the attention of passers-by from an early age and made many people want a puppy of their own, the couple became professional breeders and have been successfully producing offspring for five years. After all, the Chinese dog breed recognized by the FCI is considered to be extremely alert, calm, self-confident and loyal - and therefore an ideal companion for humans.
Expensive purchase
When "Bärli", their oldest protégé, became a little parterre and began to limp, the Grabners stopped breeding again and dedicated themselves entirely to the well-being of their eleven-year-old male dog. No expense or effort was spared to give him the best physiotherapy. "We bought an underwater treadmill for him for 25,000 euros so that he could train his muscles. The investment has paid off. His gait has improved enormously. He no longer needs painkillers either," enthuses Ramona Grabner.
Added value for others
In order to enable other dogs to live as long and pain-free a life as possible, she and her husband also make the fitness equipment available to them if required. Hydrotherapy is used for rehabilitation and prevention. This allows the Verbeiner to reduce weight and train their balance and stamina. The underwater treadmill is also suitable for targeted mobilization after operations, as the buoyancy of the water puts little strain on painful joints.
Seniors also benefit because the cardiovascular system is strengthened and stabilized. "When the dogs enter the pool from the side for the first time and the 29-degree water flows in from below, they are naturally excited. But by the second time at the latest, they enjoy wading in. After a few sessions, everyone's love of exercise is back."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.