Now dogs are also training in the gym

Ramona (35) and Bernd Grabner (50) from Schattendorf may not have any children, but they have plenty of dogs that look like lions. Because their nine Chow Chows, who go by the names "Bärli", "Maya", "Minnie", "Mickey", "Daisy", "Tweety", "Cindy", "Snow", "Sophie" and "Spike", attracted the attention of passers-by from an early age and made many people want a puppy of their own, the couple became professional breeders and have been successfully producing offspring for five years. After all, the Chinese dog breed recognized by the FCI is considered to be extremely alert, calm, self-confident and loyal - and therefore an ideal companion for humans.