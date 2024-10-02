LIVE from 9pm: Conference with Bayern, Real & Juve

Bayern sports director Freund: "They play very intense soccer!"

"They play very intense soccer and I think it will be a really thrilling game," said Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund on the starting position. Kane, who was substituted at the weekend against Leverkusen with a knock, will be looking to bounce back after scoring four goals in the 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb. In six competitive games with Tottenham at Villa Park, the goalscorer has been involved in seven goals (five goals, two assists). Konrad Laimer was substituted against Leverkusen a quarter of an hour before the end of the game, and a place in the starting eleven is currently hard to come by for the Salzburg man.