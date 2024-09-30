Viennese woman has kept her top figure for 7 years

At the age of 54, Isabella Schrancz weighed 88 kilos, her personal maximum weight. Looking in the mirror was unpleasant, as she not only felt tired and lacking in energy, but also unattractive. She had tried countless diets, but without success and the scales were still climbing. She had long admired the success stories of easylife participants, but it wasn't until she saw her work colleague become impressively slim with the help of easylife that she said: "If they can do it, so can I."