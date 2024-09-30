Never diet again!
Viennese woman has kept her top figure for 7 years
The key to her long-awaited dream figure - without a rumbling stomach or strenuous workouts? Isabella Schrancz found it in a previously unknown approach that opened the door to her desired weight. She lost an incredible 22 kilos - and has maintained her desired weight effortlessly for seven years.
At the age of 54, Isabella Schrancz weighed 88 kilos, her personal maximum weight. Looking in the mirror was unpleasant, as she not only felt tired and lacking in energy, but also unattractive. She had tried countless diets, but without success and the scales were still climbing. She had long admired the success stories of easylife participants, but it wasn't until she saw her work colleague become impressively slim with the help of easylife that she said: "If they can do it, so can I."
Just 16 weeks make the impossible possible
The easylife team in Brunn am Gebirgen first drew Isabella Schrancz's attention to her sluggish metabolism - supposedly the reason for the stuck-on kilos. Initially skeptical, she was amazed to find out for herself after just 16 weeks:
"Without starving myself or exercising, I achieved my desired weight and a figure with great proportions."
Isabella Schrancz
But there was even more that she was and still is enthusiastic about: "The feel-good atmosphere, the individual advice and the fact that I was taken seriously with my weight problem." And the now 61-year-old is still maintaining her ideal 66 kilos - thanks to successful metabolic activation, free aftercare to support her in everyday life and the knowledge gained from the therapy.
Find out why your kilos stay on - and how to get rid of them
Kerstin Huber, MSc - nutritionist: "If you still haven't reached your ideal weight, your metabolism could be to blame - you can find out with a metabolic analysis. If it has become sluggish, you can get it going again with easylife therapy - and the kilos will fall off quickly! With a reactivated metabolism and our free aftercare, you can say goodbye to the yo-yo effect for good."
If you are impressed by Isabella Schrancz or simply interested, you can now get personal and non-binding advice from the weight loss professionals about your chances of losing weight with easylife therapy. And, until October 25 only, you can benefit from a metabolic analysis for just 19 euros instead of 59 euros. You will find out everything you need to know about your metabolic performance and the expected duration of therapy until you reach your desired weight.
Achieve your dream figure now
Secure your consultation with metabolic analysis for 19 euros right HERE
easylife has the key to successful weight loss
For over 19 years, easylife has stood for successful weight loss with scientifically based metabolic therapy. Without starvation or exercise, excess kilos disappear quickly and sustainably - even in the most stubborn problem areas. Every participant enjoys individual support and medical supervision. No yo-yo effect thanks to the special follow-up therapy plan - free of charge for all participants. Can't believe it? Check your chances of losing weight conveniently with the online figure check and be amazed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
