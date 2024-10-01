Van der Bellen seeks solution to Kickl problem

Neos: Weak position in the negotiations

On election night, the second-placed ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer was still on the phone to the Hofburg. The Chancellor asked Van der Bellen to give the government mandate to the first-placed candidate in the election. All ÖVP party members at the election party said that any other approach would polarize the country even more and would not be in line with democratic practices. If Kickl cannot form a coalition, it is legitimate for Van der Bellen to give the runner-up the power to form a coalition.