Cool! KAC bomber has named daughter after Carinthia

Cheers in Klagenfurt, anger in Villach after the KAC's 5:3 win in the derby on Sunday. The home side also totally dominated the checks with 26:5. Bomber Matt Fraser scored for the first time this year - his daughter has a special name. Vienna is coming this Tuesday (7:15 pm). After a week's break, VSV will get a fresh start next Sunday.
Another derby at home! In the last four duels in Klagenfurt, the KAC trailed VSV three times - and then managed to win. On Sunday, the Furey team also had a strong response to the early 0:2 (after just five minutes), winning 5:3 in the end. Also because they fought down their rivals: the visitors only made five checks in the entire game. Only "wrecking ball" Thimo Nickl and Finn van Ee had six each for the Red Jackets. The Klagenfurters had a total of 26 checks. "It was tough at the start - then we fought our way into it," said forward Matt Fraser.
Derby goalscorers Fraser and Petersen
He lost his goal to make it 3:2 to his colleague Nick Petersen - a slow-motion video showed that his stick touched the puck on its way into the goal. "What's more important is that we won as a team," says Fraser, who also scored into the empty net in the end. That means he and Petersen remain the derby scorers in recent years. Petersen has scored an impressive 17 goals in 28 games since 2018 - Fraser has already scored 15 in just 22 appearances: "I'm really into these heated duels with Villach."
Dive into the Wörthersee
The 34-year-old spent yesterday at Lake Wörthersee with his wife Lauren and daughter Hayden (five months). Matt also jumped straight in: "I swim all year round, even in winter. It's a challenge and good for the body." Carinthia is like a second home to him - it's not for nothing that his little Hayden has the second name "Carinthia". "We feel totally at home here, that's why we named her that."
Rollercoaster ride for the KAC
Things haven't quite gone to plan for his squad on the ice so far - wins and defeats have alternated, it's been a real rollercoaster ride: "We want to get out of that now and find consistency - we can't rest on our laurels from the strong previous season. That won't help us this year, only hard work will get us there."
The home game against Vienna (who have a goal difference of just 6:7 after four games!) resumes this Tuesday (7.15pm) - without Raphael Herburger, who suffered a knee injury in the derby and is out for the long term. A further MRI appointment is still pending.
With a lot of pressure, passion and speed, Villach put the KAC under pressure at the start of the 356th Carinthian derby and therefore deservedly took an early 2:0 lead. And if Hancock had then scored into the orphaned goal in the power play (8th), all signs would have pointed to an away win. But in the end, they were once again left empty-handed in Klagenfurt at 3:5. "That 3:0 would have been so important, everything went according to plan at first. But you need 60 good minutes against the KAC, it wasn't good enough," VSV coach Tray Tuomie was annoyed.
Historic bad start
The historically bad start with four defeats from four games is of course also gnawing at the American. "Although we were right up to the end in every game and could have scored. If you take out the empty-net goals, we always lost by one goal."
Off until Sunday
Now they don't have a game until Sunday - after yesterday's training session, the cracks have two days off. To clear their heads. "After that, we want to get going again. It's been really good at times." Sports director Gerald Rauchenwald agrees. "We currently have two faces in the games, and we have to get rid of that. The draw with the three tough away games was also difficult," the boss remains calm, but also emphasizes: "Now come the games in which we definitely have to score points."
Points are needed now
They host Innsbruck on Sunday, followed by Vorarlberg. "We have to get off to a good start again, not concede goals like we did against the KAC and block more shots," says Maxi Rebernig. "We now have to draw a line under the last four games, analyze everything carefully, regroup and then attack again."
