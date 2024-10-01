Cool! KAC bomber has named daughter after Carinthia

Off until Sunday

Now they don't have a game until Sunday - after yesterday's training session, the cracks have two days off. To clear their heads. "After that, we want to get going again. It's been really good at times." Sports director Gerald Rauchenwald agrees. "We currently have two faces in the games, and we have to get rid of that. The draw with the three tough away games was also difficult," the boss remains calm, but also emphasizes: "Now come the games in which we definitely have to score points."