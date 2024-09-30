ÖFB or DFB team? Jewel reveals his schedule

Wanner was born in Dornbirn to an Austrian mother and a German father, but has already played for several German national youth teams. ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, under whom Wanner has already taken part in a training course, is courting the teenager. However, he does not want to put any pressure on himself when making his decision. "I'd prefer to play a year in the Bundesliga and then see where I see myself," explained Wanner. However, the young star, who has been loaned to Heidenheim by Bayern Munich, said that he might decide sooner.