Duel over Paul Wanner
ÖFB or DFB team? Jewel reveals his schedule
Will Paul Wanner play for the ÖFB team or the DFB team in the future? "I want to make the right decision one hundred percent. It could be in two months or at the end of the season," says the 18-year-old young star.
Paul Wanner, who is also eligible to play for Austria's national team, certainly feels ready for an invitation to the German U21 team. "I'm open to it," the midfielder from 1. FC Heidenheim told "Kicker". The last time he played for the German youth team, Wanner turned it down due to the physical strain. The 18-year-old attacking player has not yet decided which senior team he wants to play for in the future.
Wanner was born in Dornbirn to an Austrian mother and a German father, but has already played for several German national youth teams. ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, under whom Wanner has already taken part in a training course, is courting the teenager. However, he does not want to put any pressure on himself when making his decision. "I'd prefer to play a year in the Bundesliga and then see where I see myself," explained Wanner. However, the young star, who has been loaned to Heidenheim by Bayern Munich, said that he might decide sooner.
"Both are making an effort"
He likes both countries very much and also wants to listen to his heart. When asked whether Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann or Rangnick would contact him more often, Wanner replied diplomatically: "Both are making an effort." He has already scored four goals and provided two assists in seven competitive matches for Heidenheim this season.
