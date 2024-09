Work begins at the Hallein-Burgfried stop

Stop remains in operation during construction work

During the construction period, an auxiliary bridge will be set up for train traffic. The platform must be extended by 30 meters to the south. Hallein's mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) is delighted: "The extension of the passenger tunnel will provide an even better connection between the two districts of Alt-Burgfried and Burgfried-Süd. The direct connection to the industrial estate strengthens Hallein as a business location and should avoid unnecessary traffic in the future."