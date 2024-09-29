Crushing defeat for the state parliament party MFG

MFG cannot score with other issues

The MFG in Upper Austria had recently tried to address issues other than coronavirus. However, the positions of Upper Austrian federal party leader Joachim Aigner apparently tended to deter voters in 2021. For example, he recently called for an Öxit, i.e. Austria's withdrawal from the EU, in response to the renaturation law. He described the photovoltaic boom as a "lie that is now falling on our heads" and the city of Linz's heat emergency plan was described by MFG as "climate hysteria" triggered by a "completely fact-free political agenda". This did not fall on fertile ground among the population - also in view of the flooding events in recent weeks.