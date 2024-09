Two-hour power outage in parts of Innsbruck

The power outage at Innsbrucker Kommunalbetriebe (IKB) occurred at around 6.45 pm. Municipalities in the western low mountain range (Natters, Mutters, Lans, Sistrans and Aldrans) and the Innsbruck district of Wilten were affected. The communities and Wilten were only reconnected to the power grid at around 8.45 pm, around two hours later.