After giving up

Disrespectful? This twerk upsets the martial arts scene

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 20:38

The experts largely agree: it was a disrespectful move. The "twerk" that MMA fighter Aliin Perez dedicated to her opponent after she gave up is causing a lot of controversy, or at least excitement.

One after the other: Argentinian Perez had little trouble with her opponent in the fight itself. She practically cut off the Russian Daria Zhelezniakova's air with a stranglehold. She could take no more and had to retire. Already in the first round. So far everything was okay. But Miss Perez got carried away with a "cheering gesture" worthy of discussion. Drunk with victory, she jumped up, stuck her well-trained buttocks right in her staggering opponent's face and "twerked", as the rhythmic, jerky movement of her backside is called.

Disrespectful
Not everyone liked the scene. Relevant media outlets deemed the action disrespectful - especially towards a visibly dazed opponent. It violated the ethical rules in the scene.

Shaky performance
But perhaps Perez was doubly pleased about the victory because she was visibly back to her senses and strength. Which was clearly not 100 percent the case the day before at the weigh-in. There she presented herself shaky to shaky. And that had nothing to do with a twerk.

In any case, Perez succeeded in one thing: making a name for herself among the general public.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

