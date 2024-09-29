After giving up
Disrespectful? This twerk upsets the martial arts scene
The experts largely agree: it was a disrespectful move. The "twerk" that MMA fighter Aliin Perez dedicated to her opponent after she gave up is causing a lot of controversy, or at least excitement.
One after the other: Argentinian Perez had little trouble with her opponent in the fight itself. She practically cut off the Russian Daria Zhelezniakova's air with a stranglehold. She could take no more and had to retire. Already in the first round. So far everything was okay. But Miss Perez got carried away with a "cheering gesture" worthy of discussion. Drunk with victory, she jumped up, stuck her well-trained buttocks right in her staggering opponent's face and "twerked", as the rhythmic, jerky movement of her backside is called.
Disrespectful
Not everyone liked the scene. Relevant media outlets deemed the action disrespectful - especially towards a visibly dazed opponent. It violated the ethical rules in the scene.
Shaky performance
But perhaps Perez was doubly pleased about the victory because she was visibly back to her senses and strength. Which was clearly not 100 percent the case the day before at the weigh-in. There she presented herself shaky to shaky. And that had nothing to do with a twerk.
In any case, Perez succeeded in one thing: making a name for herself among the general public.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.