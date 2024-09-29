Disrespectful? This twerk upsets the martial arts scene

One after the other: Argentinian Perez had little trouble with her opponent in the fight itself. She practically cut off the Russian Daria Zhelezniakova's air with a stranglehold. She could take no more and had to retire. Already in the first round. So far everything was okay. But Miss Perez got carried away with a "cheering gesture" worthy of discussion. Drunk with victory, she jumped up, stuck her well-trained buttocks right in her staggering opponent's face and "twerked", as the rhythmic, jerky movement of her backside is called.