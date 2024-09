Insults for defector Vallant an incentive

"I would have imagined it to be much worse. There was only positive feedback from both the VSV fans and the Klagenfurters," says Thomas Vallant. He was the 14th crack in total to make the switch between the Carinthian rivals in the summer, moving from Wörthersee to the Drau. In the past, there had been fierce chants of abuse at the overflow players such as Gerald Ressmann, Andi Pusnik or Gerhard Prohaska - that has long since died down. "Although insults from opposing fans spur me on - but it doesn't have to be in Klagenfurt," grins the 28-year-old.