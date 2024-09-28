Chaos and endless problems with polling cards

More and more applications

Magdalena Bigonski, head of the provincial electoral authority in Upper Austria, confirmed several problems in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "A major challenge for the municipalities is the increase in the number of polling cards. This is organizationally complex and was certainly not the case to the same extent in the past. The biggest issue is polling cards that are not delivered - but that is beyond our control," she says. By way of illustration: in Vorchdorf, where Johann O.'s card did not turn up, 760 eligible voters applied for a polling card. In total, around 5900 people are allowed to vote there. And in Ried, where there are around 8000 eligible voters, there are almost 2000 people who want to vote by post.