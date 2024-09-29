Populations severely decimated
Hunting now threatens protected partridges after floods
They are ground breeders, love steppe-like, dry areas and are easily confused with pheasant hens, with whom they share their habitat: All factors that have decimated these noble animals in recent times. And now hunting has also begun - there are no shooting restrictions.
In Lower Austria, partridges, a highly protected species on the Red List according to "BirdLife", have been taken by surprise by the flood. "Young animals in particular were unable to escape the masses of water," says Hans Frey, head of the Haringsee bird sanctuary in the Korneuburg district. These shy birds have become rare in this country anyway: In the last 25 years, the population has declined by three quarters (!). It is feared that the wet, cold and destroyed habitats could now have an even greater impact on ground nesting birds.
Next threat: the hunting season has recently begun
The next decimation has already begun: since September 21, the animals may now be hunted in Lower Austria. And unlike other species, there are no fixed shooting plans. As partridges often live in the same regions as pheasants, they also fall victim to the shotgun "indirectly". To make matters worse for the animals, they usually travel in (family) groups: A shot is therefore usually fatal for more than just a single animal.
Information and protection campaign: www.bundesjagdgesetz.at
