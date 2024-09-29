Hunting now threatens protected partridges after floods

In Lower Austria, partridges, a highly protected species on the Red List according to "BirdLife", have been taken by surprise by the flood. "Young animals in particular were unable to escape the masses of water," says Hans Frey, head of the Haringsee bird sanctuary in the Korneuburg district. These shy birds have become rare in this country anyway: In the last 25 years, the population has declined by three quarters (!). It is feared that the wet, cold and destroyed habitats could now have an even greater impact on ground nesting birds.