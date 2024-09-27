Vorteilswelt
Significant increase

New record for absentee ballots in Burgenland

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 18:37

40,228 Burgenlanders want to vote by absentee ballot in the National Council elections on Sunday. This is a new record and significantly more than at the polls five years ago. 

There were 28,660 polling cards in the 2019 National Council election. This time there are 11,568 more. "That is a significant increase," says Bernhard Ozlsberger, Head of the Municipalities Department at the Office of the Provincial Government and Chief Electoral Officer. Incidentally, 994 polling cards were applied for by Burgenland residents abroad.

One thing is certain: The completed absentee ballot must be received by the relevant district electoral authority by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Alternatively, the absentee ballot can be handed in at a district electoral authority by 5 p.m. on election day or at a polling station as long as it is open. Another option: The absentee ballot can be used to cast a vote at an open polling station (at least one per municipality) on Sunday.

Partial counting on Sunday
For the first time in a National Council election, polling cards will be partially counted on Sunday and included in the provisional result. Specifically, these are those that have been received by the competent district electoral authorities by midday on Friday. Those absentee ballots that were handed in directly to the municipality immediately after being issued ("personal pre-election day") will also be evaluated. All other absentee ballots will be counted on Monday and Thursday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Wagner
Philipp Wagner
