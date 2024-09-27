Hartberg instead of Dortmund? “I’m a frugal person”

There are always problems with the infrastructure in Hartberg. What does Manfred Schmid, who once coached with Peter Stöger at 1. FC Köln or even Borussia Dortmund, think when he walks onto the Hartberg training pitches? "I'm a frugal person," laughs the 53-year-old, "I don't always need a lot. Of course there's a lot that needs to be done here, but other clubs have that problem too. The current stadium is to be expanded and then there will be discussions about a new stadium. We are now working with what we have and are trying to improve step by step. We certainly won't fall into mourning on the subject."