Bayern self-confident
Kompany cool: “If Bayer can do it, then …”
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has expressed his confidence ahead of the top-of-the-table clash against champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday (6.30pm). As Bayern Munich, they are always the favorites, said the Belgian, adding: "If they manage to get us off our game, then hats off." The deployment of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains uncertain.
"In our business, it's normal that there are always candidates for your position and it always looks like there are big egos. I don't care about any of that. I just work - very, very hard. That's enough for me, everything else is totally unimportant to me," says Kompany, once again down to earth.
He has made a furious start to the new season with Bayern so far. The low blows of the past few years and the embarrassing public image in the seemingly endless search for a coach and many a personnel decision on the transfer market seem almost forgotten.
In fact, the new coach is already winning hearts in Munich. With his meticulous yet warm and open manner, he seems to be inspiring the team, club management and fans alike and leading the club back into calmer waters. The debates about whether he even has the right caliber to coach the record champions seem to be over. But the real tests are yet to come.
Bayern decide the game themselves
On Saturday, for example, when they face double winners Leverkusen in Munich. Bayern, whose honor has been insulted, are longing for revenge. And Kompany can hardly wait for the game: "Leverkusen are a good team. I'd love to have a game like this every week," explained the former Man City professional ahead of the match.
Kompany makes it clear that they don't want to surprise themselves again: "We've watched a lot of their games. Every game you watch is extra information every time." The Belgian is certain that the key to success still lies in his team's performance: "I think Bayern always have to play their game. If Leverkusen manage to stop us from doing that, then hats off to them."
No fear of Leverkusen
In any case, the Bayern coach has no fear of the clash. "The next game is always the most important. If you have a bad performance, you have to keep going. It's my job to communicate how we can get even better," he says with focus.
However, one important player could be missing for the top match. Goalkeeper Neuer is still injured. "Manu is training at the moment, we'll make a decision tomorrow," said Kompany, not wanting to delve any deeper into the subject ahead of the clash. However, his deputy Sven Ulreich has already proven on several occasions that he can be relied upon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
