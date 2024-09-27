Side blow to the FPÖ?
Nehammer: “Don’t live from problems, solve them”
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) expressed his optimism on Friday that his party will win the National Council elections. Until then, "every hour, every minute" will be used. The ÖVP does not live from problems, but solves them.
The party works with confidence, stands for "middle-of-the-road politics", against radicalism and for "structure instead of chaos". In his speech at the end of the election campaign, Nehammer distanced himself from the FPÖ and in particular its party leader Herbert Kickl. Votes for small parties would entail a risk that the latter would win.
The election campaign had gained momentum and the work of persuasion was still ongoing. A lot is at stake. He himself had had many encounters and "often humanly touching conversations", said Nehammer. In this context, the Federal Chancellor also referred to the "caesura of the floods" during the election campaign. Many people were still suffering from the consequences and the ÖVP was naturally there for them in these difficult times. In Lower Austria, ten million euros in aid had already been paid out.
Stocker: "Settlement makes you safe"
General Secretary Christian Stocker also spoke of a "landmark decision". It had been "intensive weeks". However, discussions had shown that support for party leader Nehammer had increased. The party's Austria plan had received a lot of approval. A comparison with other parties makes it clear that the ÖVP has the best offer in terms of content and the best personnel. For example, it appeals to people for whom family and performance are important.
Confidence should be at the forefront, not a "self-proclaimed people's chancellor", he also took a swipe at Kickl.
After Stocker, the head of the election campaign looked back on the past few weeks. She announced final distribution campaigns in Vienna and promised that the team would not sit back until Sunday. "We can still sleep on Monday." For the time being, it is important to convince undecided voters and win the election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.