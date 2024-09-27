Nehammer: “Don’t live from problems, solve them”

The election campaign had gained momentum and the work of persuasion was still ongoing. A lot is at stake. He himself had had many encounters and "often humanly touching conversations", said Nehammer. In this context, the Federal Chancellor also referred to the "caesura of the floods" during the election campaign. Many people were still suffering from the consequences and the ÖVP was naturally there for them in these difficult times. In Lower Austria, ten million euros in aid had already been paid out.