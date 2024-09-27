Chief defender makes it clear
Dragovic: “Something like this must not happen again!”
Plenty to talk about after Austrias 2:2 against champions Sturm.Head coach Stephan Helm and defensive boss Aleks Dragovic mourn a victory ...
It really never gets boring at Austria. That was also the case in the home match against Sturm. What looked like a clear-cut victory for the visitors at the break (0:2) turned into a gripping thriller right up to the very last second (due to a double red for the champions). As a result, it was difficult to come to terms with the turbulent events - this time, fortunately, only in sporting terms.
"We wanted to force our luck after going 2-0 down. We managed to do that in a somewhat special way," said coach Stephan Helm, who was also torn. Because: "In the end, we were closer to victory and had two or three really good opportunities. But we just couldn't get the lucky punch."
"Two points lost"
At least it remains the same: Austria have only lost one of their last 21 competitive home games. "We would have signed the 2:2 at the break. But in the end it was two points lost," analyzed defensive boss Aleks Dragovic. The first half of the game was visibly on his mind. "Sturm played us to the wall, took us apart. What we delivered there mustn't happen again."
The double winners had given them a lesson in playing deep, tackling and willingness to run. The muscle problems that forced Dragovic to make a substitution in the derby ("That still makes me extremely angry") are no longer an issue. They are already looking ahead to the next cracker in Salzburg on Saturday. Where striker goals are needed again. Because against Sturm, two defenders broke the spell with Matteo Perez Vinlöf (first Bundesliga goal) and Lucas Galvao.
