Dragovic: “Something like this must not happen again!”

"Two points lost"

At least it remains the same: Austria have only lost one of their last 21 competitive home games. "We would have signed the 2:2 at the break. But in the end it was two points lost," analyzed defensive boss Aleks Dragovic. The first half of the game was visibly on his mind. "Sturm played us to the wall, took us apart. What we delivered there mustn't happen again."