The Linz personnel carousel keeps turning

Former city councillor Dietmar Prammer was promoted to first deputy mayor on Thursday and is now in charge. Hörzing is now only the third - instead of the previous first - deputy mayor, while the previous third deputy mayor Tina Blöchl (all SPÖ) is now only a city councillor. The background to the reshuffle: Prammer also wants to run in the mayoral election on January 12. However, he must first undergo an internal party member vote, for which he is the only candidate. Martin Hajart is also running for the ÖVP, Michael Raml for the FPÖ, Eva Schobesberger for the Greens, Georg Redlhammer for the NEOS, Gerlinde Grünn for the KPÖ and Lorenz Potocnik for Linz+.