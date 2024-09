Truck on fire: total closure on the highway

These are violent images of a truck fire in the middle of the highway, which was just barely contained: At around 10 a.m., a 43-year-old truck driver was driving in the Plabutschtunnel on the A9 in the direction of Spielfeld when he noticed smoke in the exhaust pipe area. With a lot of luck, he managed to get out of the tunnel and stopped on a hard shoulder in the Shopping City Seiersberg area.