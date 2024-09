Bavarian veal sausage madness: eat until your belly bursts!

Albert (Bertl) Fritz loves veal sausages. He lives and breathes white sausages. The Bavarian is not only the Bavarian white sausage ambassador, but also a speaker at the white sausage seminars of the "Königliche Weißwurstschule Bayerischer Wald". Sausages from the supermarket? A no-go for him: "Industrially produced veal sausages are to be abhorred and I wouldn't judge or test such industrial products. They have nothing to do with enjoyment and tradition. I wouldn't try them for the life of me."