Lawsuit filed

Germans join ÖSV in dispute with FIS

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 15:49

In the dispute over the marketing of media rights in the Ski World Cup, the German Ski Association (DSV) shares the legal opinion of the ÖSV. The DSV confirmed media reports about the initiation of legal steps against the plans of FIS President Johan Eliasch. 

The DSV has applied to the Munich Regional Court for an interim injunction against the implementation and application of the change to the FIS competition rules decided by the FIS Council.

Federations want to retain marketing rights
The ÖSV already filed a complaint with the Cartel Court in June. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation FIS is striving for centralized marketing of the lucrative international media rights from the 2025/26 season onwards. Until now, the federations have marketed these rights themselves.

Christian Scherer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Christian Scherer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The ÖSV management around Managing Director Christian Scherer believes that a decision restricting the market and an ongoing contract are being compromised, which could result in a seven-figure loss. Stefan Schwarzbach, board member of the German Ski Association (DSV), has now announced: "The change to the FIS competition rules is contrary to antitrust law and constitutes a violation of German and European competition law."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

