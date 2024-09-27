Paths of water: from the torrent to the power station

The cabbage thistle belongs to the thistle genus within the composite family. The perennial herbaceous plants grow up to one and a half meters high and are widespread in Western Europe - they prefer to grow in wet meadows, alluvial forests and herbaceous meadows, on the banks of streams and springs. With its characteristic, often greenish-yellow to pale white flowers, the cabbage thistle stands out from other, mostly purple-flowered thistle species. The leaves are large, soft and toothed at the edges. In contrast to many other thistles, they are not very prickly. Some of them sit on the plant all around the stem, making them look almost like cabbage leaves - hence the name. The flower heads consist of many small tubular flowers and are arranged in dense inflorescences. They usually appear between July and October and attract bees, bumblebees, butterflies and other insects with their nectar. In the past, the young leaves of the cabbage thistle were used in cooking in a similar way to cabbage.