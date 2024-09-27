Most beautiful hiking routes
Paths of water: from the torrent to the power station
An idyllic autumnal route leads from the Bregenzerwald municipality of Andelsbuch to the historic power station and past the two reservoirs to just before Bersbuch and then back again.
Today's excursion destination is the Bregenzerwald. The autumnal tour starts in the village of Andelsbuch. From there, a dirt track takes you to the Ach reservoir. Not far from there, the hydroelectric power station stands like a venerable Art Nouveau manor house in the hilly landscape. The Illwerke-VKW power plant was commissioned back in 1908 and was one of the largest and most modern power plants in the monarchy at the time. The building currently generates more than 50.5 gigawatt hours of electrical energy every year.
Tips and information
Type: leisurely autumn hike
Duration: just under two hours
Starting point: Andelsbuch
Ascent: around 150 meters in altitude
Equipment: walking shoes with good tread soles, clothing suitable for the weather, possibly a drink and snack
Refreshment stops: Various inns in Andelsbuch
Public transport: We recommend the 850 bus route from Dornbirn to Andelsbuch for all Rhine Valley residents
The hydroelectric power of the Bregenzer Ache is used for this: The water is fed via a tunnel and penstocks to the power station, where it drives turbines, which in turn generate electrical energy. The plant has been modernized and expanded over the years to increase efficiency and minimize environmental impact. At the same time, great importance was attached to preserving the historical character of the building. The main building, which houses the Francis turbines and the five machine sets, is now a listed building. The beautiful location in which the Art Nouveau building is situated makes it an attraction for guests and locals alike.
A perfect family hike
The circular tour leads partly along the Bregenzer Ache, past two idyllic reservoirs and the power station to just before Bersbuch and then back again. The relatively short hike is easy to do with children, the paths are signposted. There is also a varied playground and barbecue area at the equalizing reservoir. On a beautiful autumn day, the landscape is reflected on the still water surface of the reservoirs and makes for idyllic moments.
The waters are also popular with waterfowl and herons and ducks, for example, can be observed. The mallard is probably the most common. The name is a reference to their choice of breeding sites, which preferably include willows, willow bushes or brushwood piles. The animals feel at home in our regions all year round. Only specimens that breed in the north move to more temperate regions in winter. They feed on shore and land plants, aquatic plants, seeds, berries and fruit. But animal food such as frogs, snails, worms and spawn are also on the menu. Feeding waterfowl is not necessary and can also lead to health problems for the animals. It should therefore be avoided.
The cabbage thistle
The cabbage thistle belongs to the thistle genus within the composite family. The perennial herbaceous plants grow up to one and a half meters high and are widespread in Western Europe - they prefer to grow in wet meadows, alluvial forests and herbaceous meadows, on the banks of streams and springs. With its characteristic, often greenish-yellow to pale white flowers, the cabbage thistle stands out from other, mostly purple-flowered thistle species. The leaves are large, soft and toothed at the edges. In contrast to many other thistles, they are not very prickly. Some of them sit on the plant all around the stem, making them look almost like cabbage leaves - hence the name. The flower heads consist of many small tubular flowers and are arranged in dense inflorescences. They usually appear between July and October and attract bees, bumblebees, butterflies and other insects with their nectar. In the past, the young leaves of the cabbage thistle were used in cooking in a similar way to cabbage.
After walking around the reservoirs, the route continues in the direction of "Tanna", taking you to a bathing pond on the River Ach. At this time of year, the temperatures are too fresh to dive into the cool water of the torrent, but you can take a short break by the rushing water. The trail then leads up to Bersbuch and on via the Bezegg reservoir with its striking tower building back to Andelsbuch.
