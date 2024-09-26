Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Joy in the Murau region

Trains whistle 150 times a day: now there is a solution

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 15:00

Two inconspicuous level crossings in the forest in Teufenbach-Katsch (Murau district) mean that trains have to sound up to 150 warning signals a day. But now there is a solution between the municipality and ÖBB - and many residents can breathe a sigh of relief.

0 Kommentare

"You almost can't sleep," reported a resident of Teufenbach-Katsch when the "Krone" first reported on the problem two years ago. The railroad line runs east of the village in the direction of Carinthia. It crosses hiking trails twice in the forest: these crossings are not technically secured, i.e. without traffic lights or barriers. Whenever a train passes, it emits three whistle signals - this adds up to up to 150 signals per day, even at night.

A petition to "stop the noise pollution" was launched - and now, two years later, there is a solution. At the municipal council meeting on Wednesday, an agreement was reached with the Federal Railways to close the two crosswalks ("Steinschlossweg" and "Schrattenberg"). This means that loud train signals will no longer be necessary in future - they can still be heard clearly in the neighboring communities of Scheifling and Niederwölz.

Hiking trails can still be used
The next steps in the extensive process are now being initiated. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2026. The existing hiking trails can still be used with a modified route, meaning that the hiking destinations Steinschloss and Schrattenberg ruins will still be easily accessible in the future. Incidentally, all costs will be borne by ÖBB.

"By agreeing to this contract, we are meeting a long-standing demand to discontinue the train signals," says Mayor Lydia Künstner-Stöckl (SPÖ). She sees "a truly optimal solution for our population".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf