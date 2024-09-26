Trains whistle 150 times a day: now there is a solution

"You almost can't sleep," reported a resident of Teufenbach-Katsch when the "Krone" first reported on the problem two years ago. The railroad line runs east of the village in the direction of Carinthia. It crosses hiking trails twice in the forest: these crossings are not technically secured, i.e. without traffic lights or barriers. Whenever a train passes, it emits three whistle signals - this adds up to up to 150 signals per day, even at night.