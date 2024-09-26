The face of our politics

So when the ÖVP leader looks statesmanlike into the distance on the election posters, he wants to show himself a little artificially as a visionary. The SPÖ's top candidate, well coiffed with a pout, would like to follow in Kreisky's footsteps. The blue front man plays the relentless ascetic in the fight against the establishment. The Neos leader in the habitus of the political preferred pupil. And the green old master with clear signs of wear and tear.