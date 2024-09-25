“He was my first real reference person!”

In 1939, at the age of five, Udo Jürgens was given his first instrument - a harmonica - by his mother Käthe and father Rudolf at his parents' Ottmanach Castle in the municipality of Magdalensberg. Probably the initial spark for a musical world career. And when little Udo was finally allowed to hit the keys on his own accordion three years later at the latest, he had found his happiness and his destiny. After a visit to the Klagenfurt Municipal Theater in 1946, the then twelve-year-old sat down at the piano and surprised his father with his first composition. What followed in Udo Jürgens' life became Austrian music history.