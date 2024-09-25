Merci, Udo!
“He was my first real reference person!”
Udo Jürgens left the small community of Magdalensberg to conquer the music world. Despite his global career, he always remained loyal to Carinthia and his beloved brother!
In 1939, at the age of five, Udo Jürgens was given his first instrument - a harmonica - by his mother Käthe and father Rudolf at his parents' Ottmanach Castle in the municipality of Magdalensberg. Probably the initial spark for a musical world career. And when little Udo was finally allowed to hit the keys on his own accordion three years later at the latest, he had found his happiness and his destiny. After a visit to the Klagenfurt Municipal Theater in 1946, the then twelve-year-old sat down at the piano and surprised his father with his first composition. What followed in Udo Jürgens' life became Austrian music history.
"In some dreams, I envy him"
Udo Jürgens had a very special bond with his brother Manfred Bockelmann, the artist and photographer who was nine years his junior. The international star even dedicated a song to him: "My brother is a painter and a picture by his hand can say more than a thousand melodies. Yes, my brother is a painter, I'm just a musician - and in some dreams, I envy him"
"Udo was my first real reference person. And he had a strong bond with Ottmanach. He always said: 'When I drive through the countryside here, I see my childhood. It's so wonderful here - and how everything smells,'" says Manfred Bockelmann. And even though Udo Jürgens lived in Zurich, it was never home for him. "It has always remained Carinthia."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.