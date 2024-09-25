Vorteilswelt
Merci, Udo!

“He was my first real reference person!”

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 20:30

Udo Jürgens left the small community of Magdalensberg to conquer the music world. Despite his global career, he always remained loyal to Carinthia and his beloved brother!

0 Kommentare

In 1939, at the age of five, Udo Jürgens was given his first instrument - a harmonica - by his mother Käthe and father Rudolf at his parents' Ottmanach Castle in the municipality of Magdalensberg. Probably the initial spark for a musical world career. And when little Udo was finally allowed to hit the keys on his own accordion three years later at the latest, he had found his happiness and his destiny. After a visit to the Klagenfurt Municipal Theater in 1946, the then twelve-year-old sat down at the piano and surprised his father with his first composition. What followed in Udo Jürgens' life became Austrian music history.

The brothers Udo and Manfred at a "village festival" in Magdalensberg in 1980. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Kronenzeitung)
Mother Käthe and father Rudolf always encouraged their sons' talents. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Kronenzeitung)
"In some dreams, I envy him"
Udo Jürgens had a very special bond with his brother Manfred Bockelmann, the artist and photographer who was nine years his junior. The international star even dedicated a song to him: "My brother is a painter and a picture by his hand can say more than a thousand melodies. Yes, my brother is a painter, I'm just a musician - and in some dreams, I envy him"

The Magdalensberg music school can now bear the name Udo Jürgens. Brother Manfred Bockelmann, LH Kaiser, mayor and school representatives. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
"Udo was my first real reference person. And he had a strong bond with Ottmanach. He always said: 'When I drive through the countryside here, I see my childhood. It's so wonderful here - and how everything smells,'" says Manfred Bockelmann. And even though Udo Jürgens lived in Zurich, it was never home for him. "It has always remained Carinthia."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

