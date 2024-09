The hunt for the Olympics has begun for the figure skating duo

"The Olympic qualification is getting closer and closer," says figure skater Sophia Schaller. She wants to compete with her partner Livio Mayr in Milan 2026. The first opportunity to qualify will be at the World Championships in Boston (USA) in March, for which the Salzburg duo want to qualify in the coming months. "That should be doable," says Schaller. The first competitions have already been completed, with a 15th place in New York and a ninth place in Oberstdorf. "We've made progress in terms of running, but unfortunately I had to deal with a few injuries in the summer."