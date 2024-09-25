Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Just like the FPÖ"

Maurer: Anti-Semites cavort with Petrovic

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 14:03

Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer takes stock in the krone.tv talk and lashes out. The former leader of the Greens, Madeleine Petrovic, has "unfortunately drifted away completely in recent years". "The anti-Semites are running rampant among the Freedom Party. And unfortunately this is also the case with Madeleine Petrovic. You have to make that clear."

comment0 Kommentare

The Green Party leader gives herself and the Greens a grade of 1.5 to 2 for the last few years in government. "We have never had so much climate protection." Every millimeter has been a struggle, "because the ÖVP and large parts of the chamber are standing on the brakes and always sticking to the old concrete." The Social Democrats have also always been reliably on the side of concrete. Maurer refers to the eastern bypass, "where a week after the devastating flood, the ground is still being sealed by three parties."

"It's not about sensitivities"
However, the company is not skeptical about a three-party variant with the SPÖ and ÖVP: "The question of whether one feels comfortable has not arisen in the past five years. It's not about sensitivities and feelings. It's about the question of how we can implement something."

Above all, they want to prevent the FPÖ. Maurer would not rely on Nehammer's promise not to form a coalition with Herbert Kickl, as we have seen in the individual federal state elections: "Before the election, the ÖVP declares that they won't do anything with the Freedom Party and after the election, the ÖVP goes along with the Freedom Party."

"Petrovic trivializes Putin"
Maurer has little good to say about the former leader of the Greens, Madeleine Petrovic, who now wants to enter the National Council with her own list. Although she had made great contributions to the Green Party and in the field of animal welfare, she had now "unfortunately drifted away completely". "If you look at who she surrounds herself with. She denies climate change. She trivializes Putin. Just as we warn against the Freedom Party, we simply have to say what is. The anti-Semites are running rampant among the Freedom Party. And unfortunately this is also the case with Madeleine Petrovic. You have to make that clear."

Encouragement for TikTok videos
Incidentally, Maurer has been very active on TikTok since the beginning of the year, but has also been ridiculed for it. "If you take politics seriously, you have to go where the people are and also where the young people are." Sometimes there are fun videos and sometimes political content. "If you don't like it, then you don't have to watch it." However, she herself receives an enormous amount of encouragement, she emphasizes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf