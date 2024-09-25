Maurer: Anti-Semites cavort with Petrovic

"Petrovic trivializes Putin"

Maurer has little good to say about the former leader of the Greens, Madeleine Petrovic, who now wants to enter the National Council with her own list. Although she had made great contributions to the Green Party and in the field of animal welfare, she had now "unfortunately drifted away completely". "If you look at who she surrounds herself with. She denies climate change. She trivializes Putin. Just as we warn against the Freedom Party, we simply have to say what is. The anti-Semites are running rampant among the Freedom Party. And unfortunately this is also the case with Madeleine Petrovic. You have to make that clear."