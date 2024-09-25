"Just like the FPÖ"
Maurer: Anti-Semites cavort with Petrovic
Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer takes stock in the krone.tv talk and lashes out. The former leader of the Greens, Madeleine Petrovic, has "unfortunately drifted away completely in recent years". "The anti-Semites are running rampant among the Freedom Party. And unfortunately this is also the case with Madeleine Petrovic. You have to make that clear."
The Green Party leader gives herself and the Greens a grade of 1.5 to 2 for the last few years in government. "We have never had so much climate protection." Every millimeter has been a struggle, "because the ÖVP and large parts of the chamber are standing on the brakes and always sticking to the old concrete." The Social Democrats have also always been reliably on the side of concrete. Maurer refers to the eastern bypass, "where a week after the devastating flood, the ground is still being sealed by three parties."
"It's not about sensitivities"
However, the company is not skeptical about a three-party variant with the SPÖ and ÖVP: "The question of whether one feels comfortable has not arisen in the past five years. It's not about sensitivities and feelings. It's about the question of how we can implement something."
Above all, they want to prevent the FPÖ. Maurer would not rely on Nehammer's promise not to form a coalition with Herbert Kickl, as we have seen in the individual federal state elections: "Before the election, the ÖVP declares that they won't do anything with the Freedom Party and after the election, the ÖVP goes along with the Freedom Party."
"Petrovic trivializes Putin"
Maurer has little good to say about the former leader of the Greens, Madeleine Petrovic, who now wants to enter the National Council with her own list. Although she had made great contributions to the Green Party and in the field of animal welfare, she had now "unfortunately drifted away completely". "If you look at who she surrounds herself with. She denies climate change. She trivializes Putin. Just as we warn against the Freedom Party, we simply have to say what is. The anti-Semites are running rampant among the Freedom Party. And unfortunately this is also the case with Madeleine Petrovic. You have to make that clear."
Encouragement for TikTok videos
Incidentally, Maurer has been very active on TikTok since the beginning of the year, but has also been ridiculed for it. "If you take politics seriously, you have to go where the people are and also where the young people are." Sometimes there are fun videos and sometimes political content. "If you don't like it, then you don't have to watch it." However, she herself receives an enormous amount of encouragement, she emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.