Religious teacher and pupils on trial in Vienna

Chance find in another investigation

How did the charges finally come about? The trial, which is being conducted in the Vienna Regional Court, is an offshoot of Operation Luxor - a large-scale operation carried out by the Austrian police in 2020 in the fight against alleged terrorism by Muslims. The 58-year-old imam was also investigated on suspicion of terrorism - with little success. Like most of the Luxor case, this one was also dropped. However, the four satirical pictures of Adolf Hitler were found in the course of the cell phone analysis.