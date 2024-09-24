Nazi reactivation
Religious teacher and pupils on trial in Vienna
Because four young people sent Hitler images in WhatsApp groups that were actually intended for home schooling during the pandemic, they now find themselves in the Vienna Regional Court. Next to them in the dock: Their former Islamic religious teacher, who was also part of the chat group.
The four former pupils are now studying or doing an apprenticeship. Now they are meeting again in the main courtroom of the Vienna Regional Court. And have to sit in the dock together with their former Islamic religion teacher. The accusation: re-activation in the sense of the Prohibition Act.
Hitler images in home schooling group
During the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, the pupils had WhatsApp groups with their teacher to discuss online lessons, homework and more. But what the young people had also sent in there: four Hitler pictures with texts such as "verFÜHRERisch".
"He didn't care what happened in the group"
Public prosecutor Johannes Winklhofer charged the four young Viennese - aged between 20 and 22 - with spreading propaganda for National Socialist ideas. The real main defendant in the trial, however, is the 58-year-old religion teacher. "In colloquial terms, he didn't really care what happened in this group. He should have acted. That is his job," says Winklhofer. He had also actively provided the platform for propaganda by being the administrator of the WhatsApp groups.
This is denied not only by the accused himself and his defense lawyer Andreas Schweitzer, but also by one of his former students who mentions the name of a colleague who actually created the group at the time. Lawyer Andreas Schweitzer continues: "My client certainly didn't give a damn. He was just campaigning for his pupils to have something to do during the pandemic. He didn't even see the Hitler caricatures." They were simply lost in the many chat messages.
Chance find in another investigation
How did the charges finally come about? The trial, which is being conducted in the Vienna Regional Court, is an offshoot of Operation Luxor - a large-scale operation carried out by the Austrian police in 2020 in the fight against alleged terrorism by Muslims. The 58-year-old imam was also investigated on suspicion of terrorism - with little success. Like most of the Luxor case, this one was also dropped. However, the four satirical pictures of Adolf Hitler were found in the course of the cell phone analysis.
We didn't think about it. We were at home during the Corona period and were fooling around.
22-jährige Angeklagte studiert mittlerweile auf der WU
The two female and two male pupils also plead not guilty to the accusations of reoffending. "We didn't think about it. We were at home during the Corona period and were fooling around," a 21-year-old tries to explain. None of the young Viennese were particularly interested in or concerned about history. One 22-year-old even claims not to know what the Hitler salute is ...
A verdict against the pupils and their former religion teacher is pending.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.