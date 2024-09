Burgenland: SPÖ election campaign enters its finale

Focus on the Burgenland way

However, they will be on the road until the last day. "Our slogan 'Vienna deserves more Burgenland' stands for bringing the province's successful path into parliament," explains Köllner. He refers to the areas of health, care and wages. Schabhüttl in turn emphasized that people also want concrete solutions for the issues of security, asylum and migration. On Wednesday, the Social Democrats will also be carrying out a nationwide distribution campaign. The last 60,000 brochures will be handed out.