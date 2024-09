“Wanted to get one over on the neighbors”

Throwing firecrackers into the garden, smearing dirt on the façade, distributing toilet paper and making late-night phone calls: This is how a local man (24) annoyed a couple who live right next door to his mother in Flachgau. "Since they moved here in 2010, there have always been problems. It built up," explained the accused at the stalking trial on Tuesday. "They were always accusing us of unjustified things. We wanted to get one over on them." The "pranks" went on for months: between December 2023 and May 2024. In the end, the couple reported the teenager for stalking.