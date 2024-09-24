Political scientist on SPÖ leader: “Babler can do beer tents”

In the krone.tv interview with political scientist Gerda Füricht-Fiegl from the Burgenland University of Applied Sciences, it becomes clear how the current strategies of the parties are shaping the election campaign. The return of the SPÖ and the Greens to their core issues is particularly striking. Füricht-Fiegl describes the SPÖ's clear focus on issues such as redistribution, work and pensions as "back to the roots", while the Greens are focusing primarily on the environment and climate policy.