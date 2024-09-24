Reaches target group
Political scientist on SPÖ leader: “Babler can do beer tents”
The 2024 National Council election campaign is on the home straight. It is striking that some parties are returning to their core issues, while leading candidates such as Andreas Babler (SPÖ) are scoring points with personal appearances, for example in beer tents. However, disasters such as the floods could also be decisive. This is how political scientist Gerda Füricht-Fiegl analyzes it in a krone.tv interview with Jürgen Winterleitner.
In the krone.tv interview with political scientist Gerda Füricht-Fiegl from the Burgenland University of Applied Sciences, it becomes clear how the current strategies of the parties are shaping the election campaign. The return of the SPÖ and the Greens to their core issues is particularly striking. Füricht-Fiegl describes the SPÖ's clear focus on issues such as redistribution, work and pensions as "back to the roots", while the Greens are focusing primarily on the environment and climate policy.
The FPÖ's handling of the migration issue is also surprising. Füricht-Fiegl notes: "The FPÖ is not playing the migration issue so strongly this time." Instead, it is focusing on system-critical tones, such as Herbert Kickl's people's chancellor narrative.
Another key issue in the election campaign is the flooding that hit parts of Austria hard in mid-September. Füricht-Fiegl emphasizes: "Disasters benefit the governing parties", as they step into decision-making roles at such times and receive a lot of publicity.
Babler as a candidate close to the people
Andreas Babler, the SPÖ's top candidate, is praised for his down-to-earth, people-oriented approach. Füricht-Fiegl explains: "Andreas Babler can do beer tents!" His campaign is designed to appeal to the masses and his appearance in the crowd seems to go down well with the target group.
In your opinion, which party has the best election campaign strategy? How do disasters like the floods affect the political chances of the parties? Share your views and discuss with us in the comments!
Watch the full interview in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.