Cult band The Cure announces brand new single

"Alone" could be part of a new album that The Cure has been announcing for some time. There are no details about the band's possible 14th studio album. However, the rock band has posted "I - XI - MMXXIV" in Roman numerals on the website www.songsofalost.world, which could indicate a release on November 1st. Incidentally, you can only access this page by entering these numbers. The Cure formed in 1978 and have released 13 studio albums to date. The band's biggest hits include "A Forest", "Boys Don't Cry" and "Friday I'm In Love".