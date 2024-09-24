Vorteilswelt
"Not an old man"

Manuel Neuer: resignation from retirement?

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 11:49

Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out for the entire season with a serious knee injury - and the German national team will also have to do without its new number one. Does this mean that multiple world goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will retire?

The Bayern keeper announced his retirement from the DFB a month ago, so the changing of the guard in the German goal was clear: Ter Stegen, the number two for many years, took over Neuer's regular place.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Bild: APA/AFP/Pau BARRENA)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
(Bild: APA/AFP/Pau BARRENA)

But on Sunday, ter Stegen tore his patellar tendon in Barcelona's league match against Villarreal (5:1) and will probably be out until next summer. Not only a shock for Barca coach Hansi Flick, but also for DFB team boss Julian Nagelsmann, who now needs a new number one.

Neuer comeback "would be the best solution"
With German goalkeeping legend Sepp Maier, world and European champion as an active player, a prominent voice is now speaking out in favor of a quick comeback for Manuel Neuer as DFB keeper. "Bringing Neuer back would be the best solution right now," the 80-year-old is quoted as saying by the "t-online" portal. "If he gets full support, then he'll definitely do it again. He's still in top shape and not yet an old man."

Sepp Maier (Bild: Weber / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Sepp Maier
(Bild: Weber / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)

Although keepers such as Alexander Nübel and Oliver Baumann could be considered as replacements, "they would still have to be introduced to the task", said Maier, for whom Neuer is "irreplaceable anyway". The Bayern goalkeeper is still the best in the world in his profession.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
