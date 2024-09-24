Manuel Neuer: resignation from retirement?

Neuer comeback "would be the best solution"

With German goalkeeping legend Sepp Maier, world and European champion as an active player, a prominent voice is now speaking out in favor of a quick comeback for Manuel Neuer as DFB keeper. "Bringing Neuer back would be the best solution right now," the 80-year-old is quoted as saying by the "t-online" portal. "If he gets full support, then he'll definitely do it again. He's still in top shape and not yet an old man."