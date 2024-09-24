Vorteilswelt
Before Udo Jürgens' 90s

His children reveal his last big dream

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 10:19

On September 30, the great Udo Jürgens would have been 90 years old. The exceptional artist, who died in 2014, left behind a gigantic musical legacy. . . which his children Jenny and John are taking care of and releasing a special album, including previously unreleased tracks, just in time for the anniversary.

comment0 Kommentare

Udo Jürgens († 2014) would have been 90 years old on September 30. Reason enough for his children Jenny and John Jürgens to uphold his legacy and commemorate their father's work with a special album ("Udo 90") from Friday. Premiere included, because with "Als ich fortging" they are releasing a track that has been lying dormant in the archives until now.

Album results in harmony
"We have well over a quarter of a million views for the video on YouTube - within a very short space of time," they say about the gift to the fans when the Krone meets them in Vienna. The title was a perfect fit for this special edition, "There were a lot of emotions involved," the siblings agree as they talk about the long process - together with their record company - to select the 90 tracks for the album. "There had to be a harmony," they say. And they are right, the whole album is a feast for the ears from A to Z.

Udo Jürgens would have been 90 years old on September 30. He died almost exactly 10 years ago.
Udo Jürgens would have been 90 years old on September 30. He died almost exactly 10 years ago.
(Bild: Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)

This is how the family celebrates his birthday
of Udo the Great, as everyone in the German-speaking world affectionately calls him. John spends his birthday "in Munich, at the Käfer. Where he also liked to eat." And Jenny: "We have 'off-day' on Monday, but feelings don't just stick to one date."

Your father, the star who had achieved everything, did he actually have one last big dream? John says: "He wanted to do one more tour on a small, reduced scale." They would have stormed the pubs.

John and Jenny Jürgens in conversation with "Krone" presenter Norman Schenz.
John and Jenny Jürgens in conversation with "Krone" presenter Norman Schenz.
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)

More Udo songs?
Finally, we want to know whether John and Jenny have any other unreleased Udo Jürgens songs in the "Ladl"? "Yes, but I'll tell you something: they'll never be published." Her father would be very proud.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
