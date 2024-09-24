Before Udo Jürgens' 90s
His children reveal his last big dream
On September 30, the great Udo Jürgens would have been 90 years old. The exceptional artist, who died in 2014, left behind a gigantic musical legacy. . . which his children Jenny and John are taking care of and releasing a special album, including previously unreleased tracks, just in time for the anniversary.
Udo Jürgens († 2014) would have been 90 years old on September 30. Reason enough for his children Jenny and John Jürgens to uphold his legacy and commemorate their father's work with a special album ("Udo 90") from Friday. Premiere included, because with "Als ich fortging" they are releasing a track that has been lying dormant in the archives until now.
Album results in harmony
"We have well over a quarter of a million views for the video on YouTube - within a very short space of time," they say about the gift to the fans when the Krone meets them in Vienna. The title was a perfect fit for this special edition, "There were a lot of emotions involved," the siblings agree as they talk about the long process - together with their record company - to select the 90 tracks for the album. "There had to be a harmony," they say. And they are right, the whole album is a feast for the ears from A to Z.
This is how the family celebrates his birthday
of Udo the Great, as everyone in the German-speaking world affectionately calls him. John spends his birthday "in Munich, at the Käfer. Where he also liked to eat." And Jenny: "We have 'off-day' on Monday, but feelings don't just stick to one date."
Your father, the star who had achieved everything, did he actually have one last big dream? John says: "He wanted to do one more tour on a small, reduced scale." They would have stormed the pubs.
More Udo songs?
Finally, we want to know whether John and Jenny have any other unreleased Udo Jürgens songs in the "Ladl"? "Yes, but I'll tell you something: they'll never be published." Her father would be very proud.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.