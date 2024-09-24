His children reveal his last big dream

Album results in harmony

"We have well over a quarter of a million views for the video on YouTube - within a very short space of time," they say about the gift to the fans when the Krone meets them in Vienna. The title was a perfect fit for this special edition, "There were a lot of emotions involved," the siblings agree as they talk about the long process - together with their record company - to select the 90 tracks for the album. "There had to be a harmony," they say. And they are right, the whole album is a feast for the ears from A to Z.