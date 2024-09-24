Business death
Closed to traffic: Neunkirchen city center is dying out
A sad picture - in Neunkirchen, six important stores in the town center are closing or relocating within a short space of time. Billa and BIPA are moving to a new building on the outskirts of the town together with a Penny supermarket. An electronics retailer will also soon be opening outside the city center.
One affected merchant, Michael Liska, presented the reasons why it is no longer worth running a business here in the display of his gift store. "These are quotes from people who came into the store and didn't buy anything," explains Liska. On Friday - after a year and a half - he closed his store again.
Not an isolated fate. A toy store and a ladies' boutique also closed recently. BIPA and Billa will soon be relocating from the city center to a newly planned area on the outskirts. And DM's popular cosmetics and hairdressing department is closing its doors at the end of October. "With the closure, the space gained will now benefit retailers and all employees have been offered the opportunity to remain active for our customers in neighboring studios," says the DM marketing department.
City marketing in Neunkirchen is constantly trying to develop new concepts "It is important for us to bring innovative business ideas to Neunkirchen," says city marketing manager Thomas Rack. The rents are also very affordable for the most part, says Rack.
Rumors denied -Fussl stays and renovates
There have been persistent rumors for months that the Fussl fashion store in the city center will also close. "This is definitely not the case," confirms company boss Ernst Mayr personally in an interview with the "Krone": "On the contrary, we are even planning a renovation this year."
And new stores are also opening. A women's boutique will soon be opening in the city center, and an electronics store is moving into Spitz. A bakery has also already expressed interest, promises city marketing boss Rack.
