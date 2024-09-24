800 signatures for crosswalks counted for little

"I don't understand the authorities"

The signature campaign she launched was supported by 804 citizens. But instead of several crosswalks, there is now only one new one. "This result is very disappointing. Even though the new mayor has made a great effort," says the Strobl resident, sobered by the outcome. She would have expected more commitment from the municipality and does not understand the district administration either. They ignore the fact that, in addition to cars, mopeds and many e-bike groups also drive very fast through the affected streets. "I looked at the situation with an employee of the BH in the summer. The pedestrian and car frequencies are not sufficient for more crosswalks. We won't be able to change the authority's mind," says local head Harald Humer.