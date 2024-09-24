In Strobl
800 signatures for crosswalks counted for little
Despite 800 signatures from citizens, old crosswalks in the center of Strobl will not be "revived". Committed citizens and the initiator of a successful collection of signatures are disappointed.
She tried very hard, but had to accept defeat. Susanne Riedel from Strobl has been campaigning since last year to preserve the faded crosswalks in the Strobl school district. "For the safety of schoolchildren and vulnerable people," emphasized Riedel.
"I don't understand the authorities"
The signature campaign she launched was supported by 804 citizens. But instead of several crosswalks, there is now only one new one. "This result is very disappointing. Even though the new mayor has made a great effort," says the Strobl resident, sobered by the outcome. She would have expected more commitment from the municipality and does not understand the district administration either. They ignore the fact that, in addition to cars, mopeds and many e-bike groups also drive very fast through the affected streets. "I looked at the situation with an employee of the BH in the summer. The pedestrian and car frequencies are not sufficient for more crosswalks. We won't be able to change the authority's mind," says local head Harald Humer.
He has been toying with the idea of a traffic-calmed zone with a speed limit of 20 km/h instead of the previously permitted 30 km/h, which has been circulating for some time. The initiator of the petition sees no advantage in this. Her fear: "This speed limit will also not be monitored and will therefore be ineffective."
