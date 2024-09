The flood has gone, but the anger remains

The meadows are almost dry again, the puddles on the streets are barely visible. Only the damp, fishy smell in the air still hints at the fatal events of just under a week ago when the "Krone" inspected the site on Monday. As reported, the Seekirchen Inselweg housing estate on the Fischach was under water. Several buildings had to be evacuated and some residents were unable to leave their homes for a short time.