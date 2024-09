“Kindergartens are no substitute for family life!”

Mothers and fathers who work full-time and do not have a family network to look after their children in their absence are dependent on crèches and nurseries whose opening hours are compatible with their working hours. According to the Chamber of Labor, children must be able to be cared for "at least 45 hours per week for at least four days and 9.5 hours and at least 47 weeks per year" in appropriate educational and childcare facilities. In the last school year, 196,000 children across Austria were in this situation. That is 25,600 (plus 15 percent) more than a year ago.