Fiona Erdmann is expecting her third miracle baby

In Dubai since 2018

Since moving to Dubai in 2018, Fiona, who is now a successful actress, influencer and entrepreneur, has opened a new chapter in her life. Together with her partner Moe and their two children, she has made a new home for herself in the desert metropolis. Her Instagram account, which is now followed by over 400,000 people, allows her fans to share in her life - and now also in this wonderful new beginning.