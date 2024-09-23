Great joy
Fiona Erdmann is expecting her third miracle baby
Great joy for Fiona Erdmann (36): a few months after a miscarriage, the influencer has announced that she is expecting her third child. The influencer: "I've always believed in miracles - and you're my next one."
The former "Germany's Next Topmodel" participant shared the happy news on Instagram with the emotional words "I've always believed in miracles - and you're my next". "We can't wait to meet you," she added, accompanied by a lovingly designed video.
Pure anticipation and family happiness
The video shows Fiona with a beaming smile and a proud baby bump, while being hugged by her partner Moe and their two children. Her four-year-old son Leo and two-year-old daughter Neyla surround their mom, tenderly stroking her belly and pressing kisses on it, while Moe lovingly puts his ear to her belly - a moment that radiates pure anticipation and family happiness.
Hope and confidence
Supported by the hashtags #pregnant and #babyloading, Fiona expresses her hope and confidence, which she has not lost despite the difficult times. Her partner Moe also shared the joyful post on his social media, showing how much they are walking this journey together as a family.
Fiona Erdmann has already experienced two painful losses in the past: In January this year, she shared the sad news of another miscarriage, having already lost a child at 18 weeks' gestation in 2021. But now she is looking to the future with hope and love and is looking forward to her new family member.
In Dubai since 2018
Since moving to Dubai in 2018, Fiona, who is now a successful actress, influencer and entrepreneur, has opened a new chapter in her life. Together with her partner Moe and their two children, she has made a new home for herself in the desert metropolis. Her Instagram account, which is now followed by over 400,000 people, allows her fans to share in her life - and now also in this wonderful new beginning.
We wish Fiona and her family all the best on this wonderful journey and look forward with them to the coming miracle!
