Lower Austria: Jump from helicopter as a test of courage

"We try to push the prospective officers to their personal stress limits," explains Colonel Horst Stocker, head of training for this section. Head dives into the water in the dark, backward drops from a 3-meter board or even jumps from hovering helicopters are good ways to create a slight state of anxiety that has to be overcome. "We get to know our new midshipmen better, they get to know themselves better and it also brings the group closer together," Stocker told the Krone.