St. Johann is a unit on the pitch and in the canteen

Together we are strong - that has been St. Johann's motto for many years. Even under Ernst Lottermoser, the Pongau team presented itself as a real unit. This has not changed under coach Andreas Scherer and is particularly noticeable in the defense. After seven games, St. Johann have only conceded three goals - top of the league with leaders Imst. "Our first goal is not to concede any goals," explains captain Benjamin Ajibade. But it can be more up front. Florian Ellmer and Co. have only scored five times this year. "It's good that there's still room for improvement. It would be worrying if we had no chances at all," says Scherer. Away from the pitch, the St. Johanners are also showing how cohesion works. Because the old tenant left after two years, the canteen was free again.