White smoke: Schmid takes over in Hartberg

The negotiations had dragged on like the famous strudel dough - but on Sunday evening there was white smoke over Hartberg's Profertil Arena: Manfred Schmid takes over from Markus Schopp, who left for LASK, signed until 2026 and already led the first training session on Monday.
There was poker in Hartberg - over a longer period of time after all. A coaching decision should also be carefully considered. Especially as Hartberg have fallen on their face a few times in the past in this matter. However, with the decision in favor of Manfred Schmid, the TSV management have finally been able to make what is probably the most important decision of the current (still winless) season.
According to information from the "Krone" (see above), Schmid, who led Vienna Austria to third place in 2022 and twice made the WAC the winner of the qualifying group, was in pole position from the start. Schmid, who was Peter Stöger's assistant when Austria became champions in 2013 and worked with Stöger at 1. FC Köln and Dortmund, brings a wealth of experience to eastern Styria. The distribution of roles - which assistant coaches will be installed and which will be taken over from "Team Schopp" - was reportedly the biggest sticking point in the negotiations. As the new Hartberg coach, the 53-year-old Viennese Schmid is taking his well-known "co-coach" Cem Sekerlioglu with him. However, the role of sporting director, which Markus Schopp recently held at Hartberg and Schmid at WAC, is still to be discussed.
"I made perfect use of the summer to recharge my batteries. I also visited a few clubs and continued my training. I'm really looking forward to getting started now. My clear goal is to get TSV Hartberg back on the road to success as quickly as possible," says Schmid.
Negotiations have already taken place several times
"We are very pleased that we have now been able to create clarity in the coaching sector," said TSV chairman Erich Korherr. "It was an intensive process in which Manfred Schmid convinced us during the talks. He is a seasoned coach with a lot of experience, can work well with young players and his teams were always compact, structured and successful. He is taking over an intact team and we are convinced that the fresh impetus will lead to victories as soon as possible. I am delighted that Mandi, with whom we have already negotiated in the past, is now part of TSV Hartberg," concluded the manager.
