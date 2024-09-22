Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New coach

White smoke: Schmid takes over in Hartberg

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 19:15

The negotiations had dragged on like the famous strudel dough - but on Sunday evening there was white smoke over Hartberg's Profertil Arena: Manfred Schmid takes over from Markus Schopp, who left for LASK, signed until 2026 and already led the first training session on Monday.

comment0 Kommentare

There was poker in Hartberg - over a longer period of time after all. A coaching decision should also be carefully considered. Especially as Hartberg have fallen on their face a few times in the past in this matter. However, with the decision in favor of Manfred Schmid, the TSV management have finally been able to make what is probably the most important decision of the current (still winless) season.

According to information from the "Krone" (see above), Schmid, who led Vienna Austria to third place in 2022 and twice made the WAC the winner of the qualifying group, was in pole position from the start. Schmid, who was Peter Stöger's assistant when Austria became champions in 2013 and worked with Stöger at 1. FC Köln and Dortmund, brings a wealth of experience to eastern Styria. The distribution of roles - which assistant coaches will be installed and which will be taken over from "Team Schopp" - was reportedly the biggest sticking point in the negotiations. As the new Hartberg coach, the 53-year-old Viennese Schmid is taking his well-known "co-coach" Cem Sekerlioglu with him. However, the role of sporting director, which Markus Schopp recently held at Hartberg and Schmid at WAC, is still to be discussed.

Erich Korherr (left) was able to present a coach. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Erich Korherr (left) was able to present a coach.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"I made perfect use of the summer to recharge my batteries. I also visited a few clubs and continued my training. I'm really looking forward to getting started now. My clear goal is to get TSV Hartberg back on the road to success as quickly as possible," says Schmid.

Zitat Icon

I am very pleased to be able to get started now. My clear goal is to get TSV Hartberg back on the road to success as quickly as possible.

Neo-Trainer Manfred Schmid

Negotiations have already taken place several times
"We are very pleased that we have now been able to create clarity in the coaching sector," said TSV chairman Erich Korherr. "It was an intensive process in which Manfred Schmid convinced us during the talks. He is a seasoned coach with a lot of experience, can work well with young players and his teams were always compact, structured and successful. He is taking over an intact team and we are convinced that the fresh impetus will lead to victories as soon as possible. I am delighted that Mandi, with whom we have already negotiated in the past, is now part of TSV Hartberg," concluded the manager.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Georg Kallinger
Georg Kallinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf