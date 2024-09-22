White smoke: Schmid takes over in Hartberg

According to information from the "Krone" (see above), Schmid, who led Vienna Austria to third place in 2022 and twice made the WAC the winner of the qualifying group, was in pole position from the start. Schmid, who was Peter Stöger's assistant when Austria became champions in 2013 and worked with Stöger at 1. FC Köln and Dortmund, brings a wealth of experience to eastern Styria. The distribution of roles - which assistant coaches will be installed and which will be taken over from "Team Schopp" - was reportedly the biggest sticking point in the negotiations. As the new Hartberg coach, the 53-year-old Viennese Schmid is taking his well-known "co-coach" Cem Sekerlioglu with him. However, the role of sporting director, which Markus Schopp recently held at Hartberg and Schmid at WAC, is still to be discussed.