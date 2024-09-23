Culture defies the floods
A hellish journey into the garden of delights
The Festspielhaus St. Pölten gets to the bottom of human history and family norms. A successful series of premieres goes into overtime at the Landestheater NÖ.
Are you sure that the earth is not the hell of another planet?" - This and other common questions of our time are explored in the enigmatic "Garden of Earthly Delights" at the Festspielhaus St. Pölten. With the performance based on the 500-year-old painting by Hieronymus Bosch, French author and theater maker Philippe Quesne, together with Vivarium Studio, takes us to an earth between paradise and hell on the brink of the end of the world.
Quesne confronts the fears of our time with humor and imagination in "Garden of Earthly Delights". It sheds light on the development of human history, its highs and lows, its dreams and also its failures. The Austrian premiere will take place next Friday as part of a cooperation with the Tangente Festival.
A modern break with the usual norms
One of the most famous aliens will be stopping by the Festspielhaus St. Pölten on October 4 and 5: "Alf". The Austrian premiere of Joana Tischkau's "Yo Bro" takes us on a journey back in time. More precisely, to the heroes of well-known family sitcoms from the 90s. One burning question in particular is explored: To what extent does television influence our image of family life. Together with twin brother Aljoscha, the choreographer sets out in search of family images in or outside the norm. And creates a new one.
At least in St. Pölten, the floods have had little effect on culture. Following the international guest performance by the Lola Arias Company with "The Days out there" as part of the Tangente Festival at the Landestheater last Thursday, the premiere of Hans de Beer's "The Little Polar Bear" also took place successfully on Friday at the Bühne im Hof. This poetic and musical production of Paola Aguilera's classic children's book is a humorous stage adaptation for young audiences. To be seen until the end of March, next performance: September 26.
Next Friday, the world premiere of Stefanie Sargnagel's "Iowa - A Trip to America" is on the program at the Theaterwerkstatt. This ironic and melancholy road movie is full of humor and absurd comparisons between Austria and the USA as well as the abysses of American society.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
