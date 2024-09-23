Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Culture defies the floods

A hellish journey into the garden of delights

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 19:00

The Festspielhaus St. Pölten gets to the bottom of human history and family norms. A successful series of premieres goes into overtime at the Landestheater NÖ.

comment0 Kommentare

Are you sure that the earth is not the hell of another planet?" - This and other common questions of our time are explored in the enigmatic "Garden of Earthly Delights" at the Festspielhaus St. Pölten. With the performance based on the 500-year-old painting by Hieronymus Bosch, French author and theater maker Philippe Quesne, together with Vivarium Studio, takes us to an earth between paradise and hell on the brink of the end of the world.

(Bild: © Martin Argyroglo)
(Bild: © Martin Argyroglo)
"Garden of Earthly Delights" by Joana Tischkau (Bild: © Martin Argyroglo)
"Garden of Earthly Delights" by Joana Tischkau
(Bild: © Martin Argyroglo)

Quesne confronts the fears of our time with humor and imagination in "Garden of Earthly Delights". It sheds light on the development of human history, its highs and lows, its dreams and also its failures. The Austrian premiere will take place next Friday as part of a cooperation with the Tangente Festival.

A modern break with the usual norms
One of the most famous aliens will be stopping by the Festspielhaus St. Pölten on October 4 and 5: "Alf". The Austrian premiere of Joana Tischkau's "Yo Bro" takes us on a journey back in time. More precisely, to the heroes of well-known family sitcoms from the 90s. One burning question in particular is explored: To what extent does television influence our image of family life. Together with twin brother Aljoscha, the choreographer sets out in search of family images in or outside the norm. And creates a new one.

"Alf" focuses on the family (Bild: Copyright: © Maya Röttger)
"Alf" focuses on the family
(Bild: Copyright: © Maya Röttger)
Joana Tischkau makes a guest appearance with "Yo Bro" (Bild: Copyright: © Maya Röttger)
Joana Tischkau makes a guest appearance with "Yo Bro"
(Bild: Copyright: © Maya Röttger)
Landestheater NÖ
Erfolgreicher Premierenreigen geht weiter

At least in St. Pölten, the floods have had little effect on culture. Following the international guest performance by the Lola Arias Company with "The Days out there" as part of the Tangente Festival at the Landestheater last Thursday, the premiere of Hans de Beer's "The Little Polar Bear" also took place successfully on Friday at the Bühne im Hof. This poetic and musical production of Paola Aguilera's classic children's book is a humorous stage adaptation for young audiences. To be seen until the end of March, next performance: September 26.

Next Friday, the world premiere of Stefanie Sargnagel's "Iowa - A Trip to America" is on the program at the Theaterwerkstatt. This ironic and melancholy road movie is full of humor and absurd comparisons between Austria and the USA as well as the abysses of American society.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf