A hellish journey into the garden of delights

A modern break with the usual norms

One of the most famous aliens will be stopping by the Festspielhaus St. Pölten on October 4 and 5: "Alf". The Austrian premiere of Joana Tischkau's "Yo Bro" takes us on a journey back in time. More precisely, to the heroes of well-known family sitcoms from the 90s. One burning question in particular is explored: To what extent does television influence our image of family life. Together with twin brother Aljoscha, the choreographer sets out in search of family images in or outside the norm. And creates a new one.