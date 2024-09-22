Has jaw problems
Russian cannibal returns home from the Ukraine war
The Russian cannibal Dmitry Malyshev from the Volgograd region was actually sentenced to 25 years in prison, but in the penal colony he volunteered to go to the front. Now he is back in his old homeland - he is suffering from problems with his jaw, among other things ...
"Yes, he has returned because of an injury. He was also there at the beginning of the year due to injury, but then returned (to the front line, ed.). I spoke to him personally. He has problems with his jaw and he has a splinter in his hand. Apparently he is now undergoing medical treatment. I met him the day before yesterday when I was shopping and we said hello. He told me that he is now being treated and will then return to the war in Ukraine," the mayor of Rakhinskoye municipality, Fyodor Kadovba, told the Russian news portal V1.ru.
Malyshev told V1.ru that he had gone to war to defend Russia's "traditional values". He wanted to prevent children in elementary school being taught "how to put on a condom properly" or men walking around the streets "licking each other".
New friend found
Malyshev posted a selfie from the front on social media. The photo showed him with another, no less famous criminal: the murderer Alexander Maslennikov, who brutally dismembered two young women.
Heart cut out and fried
In May 2015, the Russian was sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to investigators, Malyshev killed an acquaintance from Tajikistan who allegedly offered him sex. According to the court, Malyshev allegedly hit the man on the head four times with a nail puller, then cut out his heart with a knife and fried it in a pan. He recorded this on video. The Russian is also alleged to have murdered two businessmen together with two friends in December 2013.
