Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Has jaw problems

Russian cannibal returns home from the Ukraine war

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 16:34

The Russian cannibal Dmitry Malyshev from the Volgograd region was actually sentenced to 25 years in prison, but in the penal colony he volunteered to go to the front. Now he is back in his old homeland - he is suffering from problems with his jaw, among other things ...

comment0 Kommentare

"Yes, he has returned because of an injury. He was also there at the beginning of the year due to injury, but then returned (to the front line, ed.). I spoke to him personally. He has problems with his jaw and he has a splinter in his hand. Apparently he is now undergoing medical treatment. I met him the day before yesterday when I was shopping and we said hello. He told me that he is now being treated and will then return to the war in Ukraine," the mayor of Rakhinskoye municipality, Fyodor Kadovba, told the Russian news portal V1.ru.

Dmitry Malyshev uploaded this photo to social media. (Bild: Дмитрий Малышев / Ok.ru)
Dmitry Malyshev uploaded this photo to social media.
(Bild: Дмитрий Малышев / Ok.ru)

Malyshev told V1.ru that he had gone to war to defend Russia's "traditional values". He wanted to prevent children in elementary school being taught "how to put on a condom properly" or men walking around the streets "licking each other".

New friend found
Malyshev posted a selfie from the front on social media. The photo showed him with another, no less famous criminal: the murderer Alexander Maslennikov, who brutally dismembered two young women.

Dmitry Malyshev and Alexander Maslennikov (Bild: Дмитрий Малышев, Ok.ru)
Dmitry Malyshev and Alexander Maslennikov
(Bild: Дмитрий Малышев, Ok.ru)

Heart cut out and fried
In May 2015, the Russian was sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to investigators, Malyshev killed an acquaintance from Tajikistan who allegedly offered him sex. According to the court, Malyshev allegedly hit the man on the head four times with a nail puller, then cut out his heart with a knife and fried it in a pan. He recorded this on video. The Russian is also alleged to have murdered two businessmen together with two friends in December 2013.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Angelika Eliseeva
Angelika Eliseeva
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf